NHL

The Claude Giroux Hate Stops Here

By Editorials
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaude Giroux is one of the best players on this team and has been since 2010. He will be entering his ninth year as captain of this Philadelphia Flyers team. And for the first time since he has been on this team since 2010, he has a complete team around him.

NBC Sports

Yandle annoys Giroux and more in 3 observations from Flyers training camp

VOORHEES, N.J. — Alain Vigneault walked into the press conference area at Flyers Training Center, put out his arms, smiled and said: "We're back." Vigneault was not staring into a computer screen and seeing a live video recording of himself on Zoom. Instead, the Flyers' head coach sat down behind the table at the front of the room and across it were media members, live in person and covering Day 1 of a much more traditional 2021 training camp.
NHL
Delaware County Daily Times

Flyers’ Giroux, Hart kick off season improvement campaign

One has been a franchise pillar for more than a decade. The other is the Great Not-Quite Right Hope of the future. Claude Giroux, the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history. Carter Hart, the anointed savior in net, where the franchise has had a history of injury issues and other problems. They are joined together for this coming season focused on one common goal … to save face.
NHL
chatsports.com

2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers Preview: Welcome to the Martin Jones experience

I’ve long been alone in feeling there are similarities between the Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks, but a new goaltender, paired with a new-look defense might finally convince some folks that Philadelphia is doomed to repeat the errors of Sharks teams past. Yes, the Flyers will now get...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Development Camp, Traverse City & More

Finally, business is about to pick up for the Columbus Blue Jackets. This week on News & Rumors, we are going to focus on two major events that act as the unofficial start of Training Camp. We’ll get you set for both Development Camp and the Traverse City Prospect’s Tournament. First, let’s look at the roster for camp and the tournament.
NHL
PensBurgh

Without Crosby and Malkin, Penguins starting from familiar painful position

Playing without key and superstar players has been baked into the Penguins DNA since the Mario Lemieux days. Unfortunately, 2021-22 will be more of the same in Pittsburgh; we already knew Evgeni Malkin was not going to be playing at the beginning of the season. Now Sidney Crosby had surgery yesterday on an ailing wrist, which poses a threat to miss regular season games if his six week minimum timeline holds true.
NHL
CBS Philly

Joel Embiid, Bryce Harper, Carli Lloyd Among Nominees For 2021 John Wanamaker Athletic Award, Voting Now Open

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Voting is now open for the 2021 John Wanamaker Athletic Award! The award is presented to the athlete, team or organization which has done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia and to the team or sport in which they excel. This year’s 11 nominees include superstars from the WNBA, NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB, teams and athletes from local schools and universities, Olympic athletes and coaches, as well as Philadelphia’s professional soccer team, the Philadelphia Union. You can vote for the following nominees: Natasha Cloud, WNBA, St. Joseph’s University alum Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers Drexel University Athletics, Basketball, Lacrosse & Wrestling Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies Carli Lloyd, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood Track & Field Philadelphia Union Dawn Staley, U.S. Women’s Olympic Basketball Team Upper Providence Little League Baseball Click here to cast your vote. Voting is open until Monday, Oct. 4. The award is presented each year by PHL Sports — a division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau — The Wanamaker Building, The Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS3.
NBA
