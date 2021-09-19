Without Expo ‘74, what might Spokane’s downtown have looked like?

To hear planning officials in Spokane in the early 1970s talk about it, the erasure of industry above the river falls downtown was an inevitability. “The temper of the American public, once mostly concerned with economic development of the land, water and air, has turned now to include a concern for cleanliness, beauty and aesthetic values,” reads a 1974 report from the city’s Plan Commission for redevelopment of the riverfront area, a publication that predated the opening of Expo ‘74 by just three days. “So it is with the people of Spokane.”