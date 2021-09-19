CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame Football vs. Purdue: 3 things we learned in Week 2

By Daniel Morrison
Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team beat the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, and here are three things we learned in the victory. They say you can learn a lot more about your team from a loss than a win. That might be true, but it certainly isn’t as fun. Notre Dame football beat Purdue 27-13 in a sloppy game where it never felt like the offense could find consistent success and was instead relying on explosive plays.

