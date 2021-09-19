Old Deerfield Fall Arts & Crafts Fair showcases artisans (photos)

DEERFIELD — When life hands you a lemon, some people might ask for salt and tequila. Or, if you are as clever as Donna Sinopoli, you use your head. Sinopoli is one of more than 100 artisans at the Old Deerfield Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on the grounds of the Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield this weekend. There are people who make pottery, soap, clothing, dolls, leather goods, photographs, furniture, jewelry and more. Sinopoli makes headbands, caps and masks. She owns CoolU headware in Pittsfield.