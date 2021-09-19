CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deerfield, MA

Old Deerfield Fall Arts & Crafts Fair showcases artisans (photos)

MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DEERFIELD — When life hands you a lemon, some people might ask for salt and tequila. Or, if you are as clever as Donna Sinopoli, you use your head. Sinopoli is one of more than 100 artisans at the Old Deerfield Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on the grounds of the Memorial Hall Museum in Deerfield this weekend. There are people who make pottery, soap, clothing, dolls, leather goods, photographs, furniture, jewelry and more. Sinopoli makes headbands, caps and masks. She owns CoolU headware in Pittsfield.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Storrs Library book sale returns to Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW — The popular Friends of Storrs Library annual book sale is back, after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The sale will take place inside the Cottage behind the library from Oct. 1-3, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Full lineup of October shows at Hawks & Reed in Greenfield

Signature Sounds Presents has announced a full slate of October shows at the Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center in Greenfield. The month kicks off on Oct . 1 with Session Americana, followed by Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas on Oct. 6. Sam Amidon will play the Pushkin Gallery at Hawks & Reed on Oct. 9, with Rachel Baiman taking the stage on Oct. 10. Oct. 15 sees Mark Erelli at the venue, with Steve Forbert appearing on Oct. 16.
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
57K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy