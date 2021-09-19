Khalil Kain AKA Raheem Porter in 'Juice' is Now 56 & Looks Great Almost 30 Years after the Movie

Several decades after the world was introduced to a young Khalil Kain, who played Raheem Porter in "Juice," the actor seems to be aging in reverse despite being 56.

A young-looking 27-year-old Khalil Kain took the stage over two decades ago and thrilled the world with his performance in the hit movie "Juice," where he played Raheem Porter, which became an instant hit.

From his pictures on Instagram, Kain does not seem to be aging and is looking 20 years younger despite being in his mid-fifties.

Recognizing the actor will not be a difficult task for his fans because there have not been so many changes to his good looks.

Almost 30 years after playing Porter, the 56-year-old is still active in the entertainment industry and has a considerably large following on his social media platforms.

In his recent Instagram pictures, Kain still has his lovely pair of eyes that made fans fall in love with him in his younger days. Also, he spots a well-shaved beard on his face, which is the only different facial feature.

"Juice," told the story of young black people living in a neighborhood where violence and crime are the order of the day.

Kain did a good job playing his part in the story. The movie went on to receive widespread praise and opened more doors for the then young actor.

Alongside Kain, "Juice" was also notable in launching the careers of actors like, Omar Epps and Ernest Dickerson, who made his directorial debut after working in cinematography for a while.

It is widely believed that the group helped create Hip Hop and rap as it is known today.

Also, music legend Tupac was another big name to have featured on "Juice," and Kain once revealed how acting with the late rapper felt like. In an interview, he acknowledged that he felt sad upon hearing of the rapper's demise.

Kain still has funny memories of life on "Juice" with the late Tupac and once shared a story of how a kid who stole the rapper's jewelry on set was beaten and thrown out for breaking the code of black love.

Unlike other stars, Kain went on to have an amazing career after the movie ended. He picked up roles in popular films and TV series, like "Living Single," "Lush Life," "Girlfriends," "Elementary," "Misguided Behavior," and "Blue Bloods."

Kain also has other hobbies asides from acting in movies. He loves to play the guitar and, most importantly, spend time with his family. The actor is married to Elise Lyon, a fashion designer, and has two grown-up kids: daughter Noa and son Luka.

Kain comes from a noteworthy background. In an interview, he revealed that his father was Gylan Kain, one of the founding members of "The Last Poets," a group born from the civil rights movement in the '60s.

It is widely believed that the group helped create Hip Hop and rap as it is known today and Kain feels blessed to share from a deep cultural heritage despite the difficulties of racial segregation.