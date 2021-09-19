Ribbon cutting for new mural held Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon cutting to show off a new mural for 1716 Main street will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. The Mural was painted by volunteers from Out Now and members of the community last week. Out now is the only queer youth organization based in the City of Springfield. The mural shows the portraits of Queer youth in scenes that show the experience many face throughout their education. This is in contrast with scenes of what schools could look and feel like with greater support for Queer youth.