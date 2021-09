Mount Greylock girls’ volleyball remained undefeated on Thursday, defeating Easthampton in four sets. The Mounties (4-0) won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-18, but the Eagles (5-2) fought back to win the third set 26-24 and keep the match alive. That fight could not hold up in the final frame, as Charlotte Coody served 21 straight points, dominating the set 25-2 and securing the match victory for Mount Greylock.

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO