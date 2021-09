No. 17 Baylor volleyball (1-3) is not frustrated or discouraged after getting off to a rough start after their first four matches. The Bears won their first match in four sets, beating then No. 7 Minnesota (1-3). The team then dropped their next three matches, losing to No. 2 Wisconsin (4-0) in four sets, and in five sets to both Tennessee (4-1) and No.7 Pittsburgh (5-0).

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO