It took me years to understand that “where there is fear there can’t be love.” I was terrified of my husband. I walked on eggshells, I went out of my way to make sure everything was perfect, and of course it was never perfect enough. He would come home and explode over the tiniest thing and I would apologize profusely trying to appease him. Who was this woman and why oh why was she so afraid of him and why did she want his approval so badly ?That also took me years to learn.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 HOURS AGO