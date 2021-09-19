Robert ‘Bob’ Parris Moses (1935-2021)

Bob Moses was a pioneering activist in the Civil Rights Movement. He was a leader in voter rights, registration and education programs for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in Mississippi in the 1960’s. He was one of the organizers of the Mississippi Freedom Summer in 1964, which brought thousands of Black and white volunteers to Mississippi for voting rights work. Moses was the co-founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party which, under the leadership of Fannie Lou Hamer, challenged the seating of the all-white Mississippi delegation at the Democratic National Convention in Atlantic City, NJ in 1964. In 1982, Moses developed the Algebra Project, which has been instrumental in improving educational outcomes for urban youth. He was mentored by both Bayard Rustin and Ella Baker. He was a MacArthur Fellow and an urban school teacher. He taught in high schools in Jackson, Mississippi and Miami, Florida.