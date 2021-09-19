CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We are officially the Jetsons

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk is a whack job and a total genius. Even if it’s not his mind that created that rocketship that took those four civilian explorers into space Wednesday, it was his mind that created the notion – that created the institution – that created the funding – that created the new designs for rocket fuel and o-rings and computers – that resulted in what was nothing less than the largest step into the future of space travel our generation MAY ever see.

