We are officially the Jetsons
Elon Musk is a whack job and a total genius. Even if it’s not his mind that created that rocketship that took those four civilian explorers into space Wednesday, it was his mind that created the notion – that created the institution – that created the funding – that created the new designs for rocket fuel and o-rings and computers – that resulted in what was nothing less than the largest step into the future of space travel our generation MAY ever see.www.pencitycurrent.com
