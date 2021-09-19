CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid reports of homelessness and food insecurity, 25,000 employees sue Disneyland for better pay

By Julie Tremaine
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We feel like there’s always somebody else that will fill our spot,” Disneyland cast member Gabriel Sarracino told SFGATE, “and we’re just there.”. Sarracino has worked at the Disneyland Hotel for 15 years as a valet, parking cars and assisting guests with their luggage. For all of those 15 years, he’s earned minimum wage from Disney and supplemented his income with tips. But a recent decision from leadership that prevents valets from handling luggage has cut substantially into his earnings.

