Titans vs. Seahawks: Key matchups to watch for Week 2

The Tennessee Titans will look to take that sour taste out of their mouths as they head down to Lumen field to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

These two teams are coming off polar opposite performances in their season openers. The Titans severely disappointed and looked like a team that had been reading their press clippings a little too much.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks looked every bit like a team chasing their 10th-straight winning season. One of the reasons Seattle has been a powerhouse over this last decade is because they have arguably the best home-field advantage in the NFL. This will be the first regular-season game for Seattle with any fans in the stands since the end of the 2019 season.

To say that the Titans are walking into a hostile environment is severely underselling it. Tennessee is walking into a buzzsaw and they must be prepared to face-off against the raucous atmosphere in the stands along with an extremely formidable opponent on the field.

With all that said, let’s take a closer look at what the key matchups are in this one.

Titans' offensive line vs. Seahawks' front-seven

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that last week’s performance by the Titans’ offensive line was not good enough. The unit allowed six sacks, five of which came from Chandler Jones alone.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, are coming off a 28-16 victory against the Colts where they produced three sacks and 10 quarterback hits.

Although not technically part of the front-seven, safety Jamal Adams is arguably Seattle’s biggest asset in the majority of their pressure packages. Adams excels at going downhill and disrupting the offense by being able to attack the backfield better than any safety in football.

Tennessee’s offensive line will have its hands full trying to identify where Adams is at all times while also being able to slow down the rest of Seattle’s talented front-seven.

Linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks help solidify the middle of the defense with their instincts and savage ability to go sideline-to-sideline. Defensive ends Darrell Taylor, Benson Mayowa, and the rest of Seattle’s front line might not be household names, but they are capable of wrecking a play at any moment.

The Titans’ offensive line must be able to set the tone in the run game against this talented group. Last week against the Cardinals, Tennessee was constantly being bullied at the point of attack, something that is extremely disappointing for a team who prides itself on being the bully.

It’s crucial for Tennessee to do a better job this week of giving Derrick Henry a chance to make something happen. Far too many times, Henry met in the backfield by Cardinals defenders who were blowing up plays before they even had the chance to begin. Henry was visibly upset by the effort of his offensive line last week, at one point letting them have it in hopes of sparking a fire that unfortunately never got lit.

Titans’ offensive line coach, Keith Carter, must ensure that his unit is on their game on Sunday or his group could be in for another long afternoon in Seattle. The Seahawks may not have a Chandler Jones on their team, but their pass rush is more than capable of being very disruptive at times. Unlike last week, Tennessee must be able to protect Ryan Tannehill long enough to give his playmakers a chance if they’re going to win.

Be on the lookout to see how Taylor Lewan in particular bounces back after a disaster of a season opener for the Titans left tackle.

-Shaun Calderon

Julio Jones and A.J. Brown vs. Seahawks’ secondary

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, the Titans’ receivers had a hard time getting anything going. Their quarterback was under constant duress, forcing Tannehill to make errant throws that often led to difficult catches.

Regardless of the excuses, there were too many drops from a team that came into the game with a nearly unanimous belief that they had the best receiving tandem in football. The duo combined for 78 yards on seven catches and one touchdown in Week 1.

On the other end, the Seahawks’ secondary may not have the reputation of the old Legion of Boom days, but the unit is more than capable of holding their own. Last week against Indy, the Seahawks held all of their receivers under 45 yards. In fact, the Colts’ top two leaders in receiving yards were their two running backs, Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Regardless of how good Seattle’s secondary looked last week, the Titans can not make the same mistake of starting with a lack of urgency to get the ball to their two superstars out wide.

Fortunately for the Titans, their future Hall of Fame receiver has a history of doing well against the Seahawks. Over Jones’ last three games against Seattle (2017, 2019, 2020), Jones has averaged eight catches for 126 yards per contest.

Look for the Titans to try and get both Jones and Brown involved early and often.

-Shaun Calderon

Titans OC Todd Downing and DC Shane Bowen vs. Seahawks DC Ken Norton Jr. and OC Shane Waldron

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

To say that last week was disappointing for both of Tennessee’s coordinators would be a massive understatement. Downing’s offense lacked creativity and failed to utilize their three biggest assets enough to truly impact the game. The Titans’ offense got away from their biggest staple of success over the last two years with their nonexistent play-action attack.

Downing must do a better job at getting the offense into a rhythm by getting the run and pass to feed off each other. The offense must put themselves into better situations on early downs in order to start throwing the type of haymakers off play-action that we didn’t see last week.

Downing will have a tough test as Seattle’s defensive coordinator, Ken Norton Jr., is known for having a fast and furious defense that flies to the ball. Downing must ensure that the offense dictates the game rather than allowing Seattle’s defense to dictate it for them.

On the defensive side of the ball for Tennessee, Shane Bowen has to get his unit to start looking like a competent, disciplined, NFL-caliber defense. Ever since Dean Pees’ departure, Tennessee’s defense has been a shell of what it once was. A unit that used to be the tone setters of the team who made a living off making the opposing offense earn everything they get, has turned into the complete opposite.

Granted, last week the offense didn’t exactly put the defense in many favorable positions, but far too many times were we seeing the same undisciplined concepts that made the unit one of the worst in football in 2020.

Bowen will have his hands full in trying to get his defense to start being more fundamentally sound against one of the most electric quarterbacks of this era.

-Shaun Calderon

Titans' front-seven vs. Russell Wilson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans actually got decent pressure on Kyler Murray last week, but were unable to finish on several occasions, as Murray did an incredible job extending plays with his legs.

Wilson is a better passer and will make the Titans pay even more dearly if they fail to get home after getting pressure. Tennessee must contain Wilson and not allow him to buy extra time, while also actually taking him down when the opportunity presents itself.

-Mike Moraitis

Titans' CBs vs. Seahawks' WRs

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have their own elite duo at wide receiver in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, a pair that should give the Titans’ secondary fits if it plays like it did in Week 1.

Janoris Jenkins and Kristian Fulton will primarily line up against those two, but the Seahawks could deploy Lockett from the slot, which means Elijah Molden will also be involved.

If possible, the Titans have to lock these two down and force Wilson to use his other options in the passing game to beat them.

-Mike Moraitis