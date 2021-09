WASHINGTON, D.C.- Just like kicking the can down the road, authorities have yet again extended their travel restrictions at the northern border with Canada through October 21. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and his administration have confirmed that foreign travel regulations and restrictions to the U.S. will soon ease up in November, meaning foreigners would be allowed to enter the country via air-travel with valid proof of COVID vaccination and/or a negative viral test.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO