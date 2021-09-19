CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newville, PA

Scenes from the 2021 Ben Bloser Cross Country Invitational

Big Spring High School hosted the 2021 Ben Bloser Cross Country Invitational in Newville, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Here are the top-five finishes in each race.

