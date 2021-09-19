Good Shot Judy to perform at Milton Theatre Oct. 3
Good Shot Judy, a big-amp jazz group based in Williamsburg, Va., will put on a show at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Milton Theatre. Good Shot Judy specializes in delivering top-notch vocal jazz and re-creating the classic nightclub entertainment feel of Las Vegas in its prime. Audiences will enjoy real glitz-and-glamor entertainment from an era that overflowed with great singers, performers and songs. Also offering a large repertoire of swingin’ big band hits, Good Shot Judy is equally adept at delivering soulful ballads and cocktail music.www.capegazette.com
Comments / 0