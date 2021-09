After dropping their first game of the 2021 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to turn the page and welcome the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. The Jaguars will need to fix their defense and get their running game going if they want to win their first game of the 2021 season and avoid starting the season on a losing streak. Here are the odds and predictions for the Jags’ first home game of the year.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO