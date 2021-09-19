Eagles and Mustangs Cross Country prepares for PCM Invitational
The Pella Christian and PCM Cross Country Teams will compete Monday evening in the PCM Invitational at Gateway Golf Course in Monroe. The Eagles boys squad began last week entering the Iowa Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings for the first time since 2010 as the #20 team in Class 1A. To wrap up the week, the Pella Christian boys won the Lynnville-Sully Cross Country Invitational on Thursday, having five runners finish in the Top 17.www.kniakrls.com
Comments / 0