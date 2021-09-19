Pleasantville Goes 4-2, PCM 1-2 in North Mahaska Tournament

Pleasantville and PCM’s volleyball squad took a trip up to North Mahaska and both teams came away with victories. The Trojans came away with four total victories in the North Mahaska tournament. Pleasantville knocked off North Mahaska, Tri-County, and Lynnville-Sully twice. The two wins over Lynnville-Sully and the win over Tri-County were in straight sets. When Pleasantville squared off with PCM, the Trojans lost two sets to one by set scores of 21-16, 8-21, and 9-15. The final match for Pleasantville was a loss to Sigourney in straight sets. The set scores were 15-21 and 19-21. Pleasantville now stands at 8-6 on the season.