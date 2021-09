Saddiq Dzukogi kicked off the Fall Reading Series at the Criss Library on Wednesday night by reading pieces out of his poetry collection, “Your Crib, My Qibla.”. As people began to arrive at the Criss Library, Dzukogi was surprised at how many people showed up to support him on Wednesday night for the reading. Dzukogi began reading out of his poetry collection that pays tribute to the passing of his daughter. After just a few minutes of him reading, you could tell this collection meant everything to him.

