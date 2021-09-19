Sunny & warm today with rain & cooler temperatures on the way

We are kicking off another beautiful day with clear and calm conditions leading into a warm and sunny day. Summer is not leaving without a fight! Get outside and enjoy such a great day with a warm southeast breeze and a bit of humidity.

Monday we will see an increase in cloud cover before having rain shower chances move in as we get additional Gulf moisture in our region. We will hold on to shower and storm chances through Tuesday as a cold front moves through West Michigan mostly in the first half of the day. Thunder is possible but no severe storms are expected at this time. We will have a few showers possible on Thursday as well leading to about `1 to 2 inches of rainfall expected for the week.

It will be a bit humid and sticky through Tuesday before the cold front comes in and washing all the added moisture and heat away. Behind that front arrives the first official day of fall with cooler and more comfortable temperatures. Plus before you know it we will start to see those gorgeous fall colors all around West Michigan.

A bit of a temperatures roller coaster as summer doesn't give up without a fight leading into our first day of fall. Next weekend we are dry and back in the 70s. Enjoy!

