Encased: A Sci-fi Post-apocalyptic RPG

"We're trying to reach an identical universe." Saban Films has revealed the official US trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller from Canada titled Multiverse, which is a new title for this film also known as Entangled. Directed by Indian filmmaker Gaurav Seth, it does indeed mess with the multiverse theory. Four brilliant university students are forced to confront themselves in terrifying new ways when their Quantum Physics experiment leads to an entangled parallel existence that leaves them questioning who they are and what is real. Is only one of the universes real? Or are they both real? How do they gain control of everything once again? The film stars Paloma Kwiatkowski, Munro Chambers, Robert Naylor, Sandra Mae Frank, with Marlee Matlin (last seen in CODA). This originally premiered at a few small festivals back in 2019, but is only now getting an official release - which isn't a good sign. I like the concept, which reminds me of one of the stories in Alastair Reynolds' "Zima Blue" collection, I just hope this film is actually worth a watch.

