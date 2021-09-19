Chicago Bears: Losing to Cincinnati Bengals would be a good thing
The Chicago Bears are in big trouble. They are a bad football team that is up against the salary cap ceiling and doesn’t have their 2022 first-round pick. They can’t win games but they also can’t rebuild properly because the organization is such a mess. They get no benefit from tanking as a result which really makes things tough. Despite that fact, it is clear that losing to the Cincinnati Bengals today would be good for them.dawindycity.com
Comments / 0