Chicago Bears: Losing to Cincinnati Bengals would be a good thing

The Chicago Bears rookies now have two weeks under their belt. Sadly, Larry Borom was out as expected, along with Tevin Jenkins, who has to sit out at least one more week. Khyiris Tonga saw some playing action as the nose tackle but wasn’t noticeable enough to get a grade. Thomas Graham Jr and Dazz Newsome are still on the practice squad. Only four rookies were on the 53 man roster for week two. It seems that Caleb Johnson, Khalil Herbert, and Justin Fields are the remaining players on the active roster during game days. How long that will be will be dependent on Danny Trevathan and Mario Edwards Jr.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO