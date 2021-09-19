CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears: Losing to Cincinnati Bengals would be a good thing

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears are in big trouble. They are a bad football team that is up against the salary cap ceiling and doesn’t have their 2022 first-round pick. They can’t win games but they also can’t rebuild properly because the organization is such a mess. They get no benefit from tanking as a result which really makes things tough. Despite that fact, it is clear that losing to the Cincinnati Bengals today would be good for them.

dawindycity.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Chicago Tribune

A dominating defensive performance and more QB questions: Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears pummeled Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow before holding on for a 20-17 victory Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, evening their record at 1-1. 1. That was a good look at what complementary football can look like for the Bears from the defensive side. The Bears got to Joe Burrow on the first series — getting off the field after a regrettable ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will Matt Nagy tailor the offense for rookie QB Justin Fields? Why haven’t the tight ends been more involved? And is there a solution at nickel cornerback?

With the Chicago Bears coming off their first victory of the season and Justin Fields expected to make his first NFL start Sunday in Cleveland, there’s plenty to talk about in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag. How likely is Matt Nagy to modify the offense to fit his new quarterback? Lessons learned from Mitch Trubisky or same old Matt? — @bearingdowngirl With everything pointing to Justin ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Week 2 Matchup Against Chicago Bears

The Bengals hit the road to play the Bears this Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Cincinnati will wear white jerseys and black pants for the matchup. The Bengals got new uniforms this offseason. Sunday will be the first time they've worn the white on white combo. Check out all...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Chicago Bears
chatsports.com

Bad Minnesota Vikings or just very good Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1?

The Minnesota Vikings are 0-1, but why did they lose in Week 1? Were the Cincinnati Bengals just a better team?. This is not what the Minnesota Vikings had planned going into their first game of the season. Two false start penalties in your first three offensive snaps are things you do not prepare for. Lack of preparation and organization was the biggest reason for the loss in Week 1.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 important players to watch vs. Bears in Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to move to 2-0 after defeating the Vikings in Week 1. Next, they head to Soldier Field with a matchup against former Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears. Here are three of the most important players to watch during the game. Most important...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Players to watch who must perform well to beat Bengals

The Chicago Bears take the field Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in what hopes to be a more productive outing overall for both sides of the ball. We should hopefully see an offense that is not limited by the opponent’s defense. This is also a perfect scenario for David Montgomery to continue his impressive start to the season, as well as for Andy Dalton and the receivers to make strides in their chemistry.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Bears Capitalize on Three Straight Picks From Cincinnati Bengals

Bears capitalize on three straight picks from Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' defense delivered in the fourth quarter. With just about 11:00 minutes remaining, linebacker Roquan Smith intercepted a pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and returned it for a pick-6, the first of Smith's career. The touchdown gave the Bears a 16-3 lead.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
batonrougenews.net

4 things to watch in Bears-Bengals game

The Bears will look to rebound from their Week 1 loss to the Rams Sunday when they open their home schedule by hosting the Bengals at Soldier Field. Here are four storylines to watch in the game:. (1) Will the Bears defense bounce back from a disappointing performance in last...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Bengals Inactives: Jason Peters will play for Chicago

OLB - Trevis Gipson. As a reminder, on game day each team can keep 48 players active, as long as at least 8 of those are offensive linemen, but if not then they can only dress 47 players. SOCIAL MEDIA. Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: @WCGridiron;...
NFL
chatsports.com

How Chicago Bears rookies performed against the Bengals

The Chicago Bears rookies now have two weeks under their belt. Sadly, Larry Borom was out as expected, along with Tevin Jenkins, who has to sit out at least one more week. Khyiris Tonga saw some playing action as the nose tackle but wasn’t noticeable enough to get a grade. Thomas Graham Jr and Dazz Newsome are still on the practice squad. Only four rookies were on the 53 man roster for week two. It seems that Caleb Johnson, Khalil Herbert, and Justin Fields are the remaining players on the active roster during game days. How long that will be will be dependent on Danny Trevathan and Mario Edwards Jr.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Steelers’ Week 3 opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals

The Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 3 matchup Sunday at Heinz Field. Here are some things to know about the AFC North rival. The Bengals’ first-round draft pick out of LSU is back with his college quarterback, Joe Burrow, and the early returns have been great. The rookie is averaging 22.1 yards on each of his seven receptions. It’s probably a little early to say that he’s establishing himself as one of the division’s premier downfield threats. He’s got to produce like this for more than two games.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears players must learn to celebrate wisely with taunting penalties on the rise in the NFL: ‘It’s a fine line right now. You don’t know if you can be happy.’

The Chicago Bears had stopped the Cincinnati Bengals on third down Sunday at Soldier Field when Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase dropped a pass with cornerback Kindle Vildor covering him closely. Bears players were pumped to end the Bengals’ first drive, and safety Tashaun Gipson showed it by leaning down slightly over Chase and clapping his hands. Then came the flag, a 15-yard penalty and ...
NFL
FanSided

3 Bengal players fans would love to see playing for the Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have some promising star talent in the making. Here are three players I would love to snatch for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have very little proven depth at positions of need as of right now, but the Bengals have players that would fit perfectly into a starting role, and they would be helpful for this week’s matchup.
NFL
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
341K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy