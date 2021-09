Less than a month after Tiffany & Co. made waves (and then some) with the first look at its year-long mega-campaign with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the luxury jeweler and power couple are back with more. The latest to result from “About Love,” which Tiffany & Co. describes as “the result of a close collaboration and a shared vision,” is an Emmanuel Adjei-directed video of Beyoncé serenading her husband with a rendition of “Moon River.” It starts out with Jay-Z clacking away on a typewriter, clearly pining for Beyoncé, who’s on his way back to him in a private plane. Once again, she’s sporting the Tiffany Diamond—a massive 128.54-carat stone that only three other women have ever worn in history. (A white coat with giant fur sleeves rounds out her casual travel attire.)

