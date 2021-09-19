CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado man working to get USS Arizona unknowns identified

By DAVID BITTON
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado man is determined that human remains from the USS Arizona are DNA tested and identified after a Pentagon agency in February suggested exhuming 85 gravesites marked “unknown” and entombing the dead in the sunken battleship at Pearl Harbor. Randy Stratton — son of Donald...

