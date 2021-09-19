CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Community Newsletter: Spectrum survey on 2021 conferences, Bayesian precision, paper review feedback

By Chelsey B. Coombs
spectrumnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, and welcome to this week’s Community Newsletter! I’m your host, Chelsey B. Coombs, Spectrum’s engagement editor. Before we get started, I want to let you know about a new Spectrum survey. We are interested in learning how autism researchers are approaching conferences through the end of the year. Are you ready to get back to the crowds at this season’s conferences? Or will you be watching the action from your lab (or couch)? Let us know, and look out for a Spectrum article on how the field is thinking about in-person meetings going forward.

www.spectrumnews.org

spectrumnews.org

Community Newsletter: “Autism Voices” and the developing cortex

Hello, and welcome to this week’s Community Newsletter! I’m your host, Chelsey B. Coombs, Spectrum’s engagement editor. A flurry of tweets this week touted a new Autism study from researchers at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. The researchers piloted a new protocol, called “Autism Voices,” for collecting the first-person perspectives...
MENTAL HEALTH
spectrumnews.org

Repetitive behaviors wax and wane among autistic youth

Some types of restricted and repetitive behaviors become more prevalent among autistic children and teenagers over time, depending on their age and intellectual ability, whereas others decrease, two new studies show. The results lend fresh support to the argument that restricted and repetitive behaviors — a core diagnostic trait that...
KIDS
spectrumnews.org

New screen assesses suicidality in autistic adults

A short questionnaire created in consultation with autistic people is the first of its kind to accurately gauge suicidal thoughts and behaviors among adults on the spectrum. The tool, called the Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Autism Spectrum Conditions (SBQ-ASC), is freely available online and could help spur research on suicide and autism.
MENTAL HEALTH
Best Life

The 4 Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer You Need to Know, Says Doctor With Disease

When you experience subtle symptoms, it can be hard to register them as something worth telling your doctor about. Although it may feel silly to complain about small discomforts or minor inconveniences, neuroscientist Nadia Chaudhri, PhD, who is currently battling terminal ovarian cancer, urges you to know your body and take account of what it's trying to tell you. Read on to learn the subtle but serious signs of ovarian cancer that she wants you to know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Dog parasite is developing resistance to treatments

Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Hookworms are one of the most common parasites plaguing the companion animal world. They use their hooklike mouths to latch onto an animal's intestines, where they feast on tissue fluids and blood. Infected animals can experience dramatic weight loss, bloody stool, anemia and lethargy, among other issues.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Enough Water, Say Dietitians

Drinking enough water should be one of the easier nutrition habits to be consistent with. After all, it doesn't require any preparation and is generally easily accessible; however, it is one of the wellness habits I see adults struggle with the most. Water makes up about 60% of the adult human body and is essential to so many vital functions and reactions that are constantly occurring in your body at any given time. So, what happens when you don't drink enough water? The list here is long, but one major side effect of inadequate water intake is heat illness.
NUTRITION
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Babies with signs of autism are two-thirds less likely to be diagnosed with disorder if their parents take part in video-based therapy, 'landmark' study finds

Children are less likely to be diagnosed with autism if their parents take part in video-based therapy, a major study has found. Experts hailed the 'landmark' finding, which suggests intervening when the brain is still malleable can improve social development. The therapy, called iBASIS-VIPP, involves filming a child with early...
KIDS
Telegraph

Pets and covid: Can your cat or dog catch and spread coronavirus?

If you're unlucky enough to come down with a bout of coronavirus, a cuddle with your four-legged friend might seem like the perfect pick-me-up. But don't scoop Fido up for a kiss just yet as research suggests that coughing and spluttering on your pet when you're infected with Covid can put them at risk.
PETS
earth.com

Gout medicine found to be effective against COVID-19

Researchers at the University of Georgia have discovered that a gout medicine already approved by the United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1979 could also help combat COVID-19. Probenicid, generally used to treat the joint tenderness and pain caused by gout, may prove effective against SARS-CoV-2 by preventing...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Find a Blood-to-Brain Pathway in Mice That Could Be Behind Alzheimer's

Researchers have found intriguing evidence in mice that a blood-to-brain pathway could be responsible for introducing the toxic particles that contribute to Alzheimer's disease into our grey matter. This work is still in very early phases, and we're a long way off being able to apply it to humans, but it's a compelling lead that could help us finally explain why the cause of the degenerative disease has proven so tricky to nail down and treat. Decades of detective work have cast the protein fragment beta-amyloid as the top villain in the development of the dementia condition, Alzheimer's disease. In spite of its...
SCIENCE
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.

