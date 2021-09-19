CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens

By Ambrose Evans-Pritchard
Telegraph
 5 days ago

British manufacturing leaders fear an industrial collapse over the winter as spiralling gas and electricity prices overwhelm the country’s energy defences. Wafer-thin gas reserves have left the British economy almost uniquely vulnerable to an extreme global supply squeeze, and dangerously reliant on cross-Channel interconnectors that may be curtailed if Europe itself faces power blackouts and serious industrial stoppages.

