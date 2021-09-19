Mounting fears of a 1970s-style three-day week as Britain's energy crunch deepens

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that he wants to "re-establish cooperation", Macron's office said, amid a diplomatic crisis over a submarine contract with Australia. Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of American nuclear-powered ones -- secured during secret negotiations facilitated by Britain. In the conversation, which the Elysee said came at Johnson's request, the British prime minister said he hoped for cooperation "in line with our values and our common interests", such as the battle against climate change, securing the Indo-Pacific region and the fight against terrorism. Macron told Johnson that "he is awaiting his proposals", his office said in a brief statement.

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO