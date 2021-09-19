CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, TX

'An Evening with the Stars' coming to Old Town Theatre

By The Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpend “An Evening With The Stars” from Elton John and Billy Joel to Lady Gaga and Bette Mider on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Old Town Theatre in Huntsville. Renowned as two of the most skilled impressionists on-tour today, and now in their 35th year, The Edwards Twins will amaze you with their dead-on impressions of superstar performers such as Elton John, Cher, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Bette Mider and many others.

www.itemonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntsville, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Huntsville, TX
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Texas announces election audit in four counties after Trump demand

The Texas secretary of state's office announced Thursday it would carry out an election audit in four of the state's largest counties. The announcement came just hours after former President Trump , who carried Texas, demanded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) back a bill to launch an election audit in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito, the FBI's office in Denver announced Thursday. Laundrie is a "person of interest" in the death of Petito, whose case was recently ruled a homicide, and law enforcement has not been able to locate him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Alan Arkin
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Elton John
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy