'An Evening with the Stars' coming to Old Town Theatre
Spend “An Evening With The Stars” from Elton John and Billy Joel to Lady Gaga and Bette Mider on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Old Town Theatre in Huntsville. Renowned as two of the most skilled impressionists on-tour today, and now in their 35th year, The Edwards Twins will amaze you with their dead-on impressions of superstar performers such as Elton John, Cher, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Barbra Streisand, Neil Diamond, Bette Mider and many others.www.itemonline.com
