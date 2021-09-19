CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild, Clear Start to the Week

By Tim Kelley
NECN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a new kind of air arriving in New England this morning. It’s a much less humid kind of air, thanks to high pressure from Canada moving in behind last night's cold front that generated a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of us are already in the lower humidity,...

www.necn.com

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Storms Could Produce Heavy Downpours

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As South Florida woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, those in the state’s panhandle enjoyed cooler temperatures in the low 60s due to a cold front draped across the Big Bend. Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon. As we stay south of that front, plenty of moisture and the heating of the day will lead to more storms later. Storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, some storms could turn strong with the potential for heavy downpours, flooding, lightning, and gusty winds. The Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run in downtown Miami takes...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Drought Conditions Ease In First Days Of Fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Minnesota enters a new season, drought conditions in the state are easing off. In fact, for the first time in awhile, no parts of the state are in exceptional stages of drought. The latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor show that in the last week the state’s areas of moderate and severe drought conditions across central and southern Minnesota are also down significantly over the course of the last week — down 10% and 9% respectively. At this point, about one quarter of the state is still considered to be under extreme drought. WCCO director of meteorology...
MINNESOTA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mild weather returning

FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — After a couple of chilly and rainy days the weather will show a big improvement starting Friday. The sun will return and generally last right through the upcoming weekend. There is a chance of rain late Friday night into early Saturday. High temperatures will climb back into the 70s beginning tomorrow and continue to slowly warm into early next week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
State
Connecticut State
NECN

Potentially Severe Storms Threaten Region Friday

Downpours and thunder are on tap for Friday. Preparation is key folks, and this time we must be aware of the potential for severe weather, which is why we have issued a First Alert for tomorrow. A cold front will be pushing in on western New England as soon as...
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Autumn Rain Eastbound

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We were treated to a string of pleasant late summer and early autumn days this past week, but we’ve got some changes coming our way as high pressure departs our region. Today, southerly breezes ahead of an approaching frontal boundary has steered some somewhat humid air back into our neighborhoods. On the heels of that exiting high is a slowpoke cold front, which will takes its time approaching and eventually moving through the Pine Tree State. In fact, the front will pretty much stall over the region as we step into the weekend, producing clouds and showers along with periods of rain, particularly Friday night into the day Saturday.
BANGOR, ME
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warm Winds Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a cool and bright start Friday following a night where the low will drop to 52, warm winds develop by the afternoon – carrying temperatures to around 80 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) A fast-moving cold front will bring rain after dark. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) This front will clear by daybreak Saturday, leaving dry and quiet conditions for the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Saturday is 70, Sunday 77. Mostly sunny conditions are expected both days.
CHICAGO, IL
KAAL-TV

Starting Cool, Ending Mild This Weekend

After a few showers early on Friday, the rest of the weekend is trending dry for Saturday & Sunday. A spotty sprinkle is possible early on Sunday, but most will get away with the dry forecast for the weekend. Any rain we see won't wash away your plans at the campsite, or up north. Bring the light coats and the warm sleeping gear though, we are starting Saturday chilly, in the upper 30s & lower 40s.
ENVIRONMENT

