Maine State

Maine's Next Generation Of Lobstermen Brace For Unprecedented Change

By Shannon Mullen
WFAE
 5 days ago
Third-generation lobsterman Nick Prior was in eighth grade when he started working as a sternman on Aquarius, the lobster boat his grandfather built. They still fish together out of Bremen in midcoast Maine. But now, Nick, who is in his last year of high school, is at the helm while Verge Prior, age 77, stuffs the bait bags and bands the claws of their catch. Between hauling traps, Verge quips that he plans to catch lobster until the end of his life. "Some days I feel it's going to be tomorrow, other days it seems longer."

WGME

Maine's minimum wage will increase to $12.75 next year

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- Maine’s minimum wage will increase to $12.75 per hour next year to adjust for inflation, the Maine Department of Labor announced Thursday. The increase is in accordance with a 2016 referendum, which was approved with 55 percent of the vote. It increased the hourly minimum wage to $12 effective in 2020, with adjustments based on the cost of living index each year after that.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Thousands Of Dead Fish Pile Up Along Mystic River Shores Near Everett, Somerville

SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Thousands of dead fish have piled up along the shores of the Mystic River in Everett and Somerville. SkyEye captured the floating fish in the river on Thursday afternoon. Patrick Herron, Executive Director of the Mystic River Watershed Association, told WBZ-TV that the fish are Atlantic Medhaden. They were likely driven to the Mystic River by a predator. Thousands of dead fish on the shore of the Mystic River near the Somerville-Everett border. (WBZ-TV) Herron added that the deaths were natural, and they don’t have anything to do with water quality. “About a week ago, we noticed a large school of...
SOMERVILLE, MA
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

