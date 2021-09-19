COLUMN: Max Bryan joins Transcript as news editor, looks to deepen coverage

Transcript News Editor Max Bryan. Kyle Phillips

It’s good to be home.

As of last Tuesday, I’m news editor of The Transcript. With the move, it’s a great opportunity to ensure the oldest continuous business in Norman continues its journey forward.

It’s also a great opportunity to return to my home state, where I likely have more of a vested interest than most other places.

For nearly a decade of my youth, I lived just up the road in Tulsa. It was in high school that I decided I wanted to be a journalist. That passion followed me to John Brown University, where I was sports editor of the university’s student paper, The Threefold Advocate.

My pivot from sports to news came when I realized my reporting could change the world for the better. But I had to earn my chops first — and I did, as the tourism and business reporter at The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

I’ve spent almost all of the past four years in Fort Smith, Arkansas, at the Southwest Times Record and most recently at the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

It was in Fort Smith that I affected change — my coverage prompted an agreement to rehabilitate a state highway, removed the letters “K-K-K” from three downtown buildings, repealed a municipal alcohol tax and inspired an official to push for a program that would give impoverished residents municipal jobs. I also led coverage of the 2019 Arkansas River flood and a project highlighting the city’s Vietnamese community for Lunar New Year.

I’m in Norman because our editor, Emma Keith, reached out to me in July and asked if I wanted to be news editor. But I’m also here to ensure the newspaper serves Norman and Cleveland County the best it can by telling stories that matter.

While I have a passion for news that looks beyond the day-to-day, I also believe every local paper — however much it may evolve from the traditional model — best serves its community by keeping a finger on the pulse. This means going to every city council meeting, watching court records and checking if any building permits might mean a new business coming to town. I want The Transcript to be residents’ most reliable source for everything that might impact them, and I won’t settle for less.

But to achieve this goal, we also have to look deeper. I’ve already brainstormed with reporters about story ideas that look at problems and trends, that look beneath the surface and highlight ways the community could be better. I’m here to report to you this: we’ve got talented reporters with great ideas, and I’m excited to see how their work edifies the greater Norman area and informs you all.

Like any community, Norman has unique issues only fully appreciated by those who live there.

I’ve been learning about the city’s most pressing issues, like homelessness, the relationship between the city council and police department, and the push to retain young talent from the University of Oklahoma.

These issues present us an opportunity to shed light on how they affect the reader. In a way, we’re out to make sure everyone is a little bit smarter by the time they get to the end of one of our articles (or videos, podcasts or photo galleries).

At the end of the day, great journalism can be done anywhere. We’re not here to compare ourselves to the larger newspapers or media outlets in the state — we’re here to hold ourselves to the highest standard possible for any newspaper. That means telling all sides of the story, giving voice to the underrepresented and asking tough questions to those making decisions. It means getting it right and doing a great job.

I’m grateful and humbled The Transcript — and by extension, the community — has chosen me to give you the best journalism possible. I look forward to getting to know you all.