CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Odds: Titans vs. Seahawks prediction, odds, pick, and more

By Agustin Legido
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Titans +5.5 (-110) *Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*. Tennessee had a very rough home opener to start their 2021 campaign. The Titans allowed Arizona to put up 38 points on 416 total yards. They looked disastrous and let Kyler Murray throw for four touchdowns and rush for another. The Titans offense allowed Ryan Tannehill to get sacked six times and Tennessee turned it over three times as well.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
ClutchPoints

Vikings receive big Dalvin Cook update

The Minnesota Vikings have somehow gone 0-2 to start the season and are preparing to play the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. But, the Vikings might have to do it without star running back Dalvin Cook, who has now missed practice for the second day in a row. Cook is...
NFL
SportsGrid

Seahawks vs. Colts Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Seattle Seahawks (0-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-0) All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 50 Over (-110) Under (-110) Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks travel east for a Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts and their new signal-caller, Carson Wentz. The spread in this game has moved more than any other Week 1 game since its open, with the road team now laying a full field goal after getting 2.5 on the open.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benson Mayowa
Person
Aj Brown
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Tyler Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Cardinals#Dk Metcalf
New York Post

The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Make Official Decision On TY Hilton

Immediately after landing quarterback Carson Wentz in a trade, it seemed like the Indianapolis Colts were poised for another playoff run. Unfortunately, health hasn’t been on the team’s side. Both Wentz and star guard Quenton Nelson suffered foot injuries that threatened to cost them up to 12 weeks. Thankfully, both...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy