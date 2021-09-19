CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking to buy a new car in Columbia? Here's why you probably can't find one

Columbia Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's demand for new cars, but no supply. Local dealerships are offering to buy used cars, even if it's not a trade-in, just to have something to sell to customers. It's an example of a supply chain disruption, and James Noble plans to use it as a case study in his courses at the University of Missouri. Noble is professor and chair of the Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering at MU.

chronicle-express.com

Want to buy a bike in the Southern Tier? Here's why you might be waiting until 2023

Buying a bike in 2021 isn’t easy. Gone are the days when you could walk into a local shop and purchase a bike off the rack for a decent amount. The COVID-19 pandemic brought with it a need to socially distance outdoors, and for many biking was the perfect remedy. Bicycle sales in the United States climbed 65% last year, according to NPR, despite shortages at many bike shops.
BICYCLES
makeuseof.com

Electric Cars Aren't As Eco-Friendly As You Think. Here's Why.

With the global climate crisis becoming more and more concerning as time goes on, companies are now trying to develop more eco-friendly solutions to replace the previous, more harmful practices that threatened our environment. A particularly revolutionary solution that has seen a rise in popularity in recent years is the electric car. But how exactly do electric cars work, and are they really that eco-friendly?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here’s Why Base Model Muscle Cars Might Be Smart Buys

The stigma of muscle cars needing fuel-hungry fire-breathing V8s is well known. On the surface they seem like the best option for big power, especially when they make 400 horsepower off the assembly line. However, with the introduction of turbochargers in base muscle cars, is the naturally aspirated V8 really necessary, or even the best way to get power?
CARS
laguestlist.com

Can’t Decide Which Car To Buy? Here’s Some Help

Purchasing a new car is nothing like shopping for clothes or household items. You cannot just pick one that strikes your fancy unless of course, you have a lot of money to throw around. If you are on a budget, then you need to ensure that the vehicle you choose will last for a few years. However, any multi-brand car dealership has so many options on offer that you will be spoilt for choice. So how can you settle on the right car, one that meets all your requirements and expectations, and then some? Here are a few helpful pointers.
BUYING CARS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

You’ve Probably Never Heard of Europe’s Best-Selling Car

In America, car sales are kind of predictable, as pickup trucks like the Ford F-150 or SUVs like the Toyota RAV4 dominate almost every month. That said, Europe is a very different place than America, and it’s exactly why Europe’s best-selling car in July 2021 was the Dacia Sandero. What’s the Dacia Sandero? It’s a car made by Dacia, and it’s pretty obvious that most Americans have never heard of either the company or its car.
BUYING CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

James Ruppert: Looking for versatility? Here's what you should buy

There are plenty of affordable options when it comes to cars with adaptable interiors. As car enthusiasts, we forget that normal car buyers, who make up the massive majority of owners and drivers, just want a vehicle that works and is practical. Alan got in touch recently because his other half wants to change her 2015 Hyundai i10.
BUYING CARS
Bemidji Pioneer

Can't find a rental car? What it's like to rent from a car-sharing service

(Tribune News Service) -- Inside the black Acura, I caught a distinct whiff of marijuana, not quite obscured by cleaning products. I thought this was interesting, because the car-sharing app I was using charges a $300 fee for smoking. "Pot smell in car," I reported in the app, "and no...
TRAFFIC
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH

