Dallas County Supervisors To Consider Equipment Inspections Contract
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a Midwest Alarm Systems fire suppression equipment inspection contract at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving the abatement of mobile home and real estate taxes, setting the time and date for public hearings including an overland flowage easement for the City of Waukee and a temporary construction easement for Stratford Crossings LLC.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
