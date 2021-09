The plates on one of our vehicles expired in August. We normally receive a renewal notice during the first week of the month, however, a renewal notice never came in the mail. I finally called the DMV in Denver on Aug. 30 to inquire about the renewal notice process. It was surprisingly easy to get through. The helpful person I talked with advised me that the “courtesy” renewal notices for August renewals were all mailed by the end of the first week in August. Since we had not received the notice, it was apparently “lost in the mail”. She also advised me that calls regarding non-receipt of courtesy notices often came from southern Colorado residents. Finally, she told me that all I needed to renew a registration was to take the license plate number, VIN, and verification of current registration, all of which is on the registration slip that should be maintained in the vehicle, to my local DMV and they could process it immediately.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO