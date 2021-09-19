CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Expo-saver: Spokane City Council, citizens rallied 50 years ago for tax to save the world’s fair

By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty years ago, the Spokane City Council held its collective nose and voted unanimously to tax businesses in order to save the possibility of hosting a world’s fair. Bill Youngs, the history professor at Eastern Washington University who literally wrote the book on Expo ‘74, remembers Spokane banker Maurice Hickey, who put the politically difficult vote in precisely those terms.

