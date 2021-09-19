Inclusivity pays off: Arc-Avista partnership hones skills of nine employees with disabilities
Malachi Chaney keeps an intense focus at the helm of a forklift using the equipment to haul a heavy insulator onto a recycling pallet. Prior to six years ago, he struggled at another job because of disabilities – difficulties reading, writing and working in close quarters. Today, his boss describes Chaney as his top forklift operator, trusted all around Avista Utilities’ campus.www.spokesman.com
Comments / 0