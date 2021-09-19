CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big retailers are finally on board with $15 minimum wages, but the pandemic revealed that workers need a lot more from their employers

By Áine Cain
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vn1Io_0c0m6e5100
Is a $15 minimum wage enough anymore? Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
  • Workers and activists have long pushed for a $15 federal minimum wage.
  • The ongoing labor shortage has prompted numerous companies to raise pay.
  • But advocates say that a $15 minimum wage isn't the end-all-be-all for labor.

Walmart-owned Sam's Club told workers this week that it wants them "to feel valued" and be "treated with fairness, kindness, and empathy." That messaging came alongside a chain-wide minimum wage raise to $15 an hour. Around 95% of the warehouse chain's workers were already making at least that, but the aim is to have the company's "average hourly rate" established at over $17.

"We want you to be competitively paid, whether you've found your destination job as, say, a forklift operator, meat cutter or cake decorator, or you're just starting out and eager to climb the ladder," CEO Kath McLay wrote in a memo to workers.

And Sam's Club isn't the only business that's been touting a new minimum hourly wage, even as Congress' efforts to raise the federal minimum wage have seemingly stalled out. Both Walgreens and CVS have also established $15 as an hourly minimum wage. Amazon previously established its minimum wage as $15 an hour in 2018. The e-commerce giant also raised pay for half a million workers, and on Tuesday announced that 125,000 new workers would be hired with an average starting pay of $18 an hour.

Still, throughout much of the US, many employees still aren't anywhere near a $15 hourly wage. A March 2021 report from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning, pro-union think tank, found that a $15 minimum wage would boost earnings for 32 million workers, or 21% of the total US workforce.

The EPI also found that "rising costs of living" have "diminished the purchasing power of the federal minimum wage" by 18% since 2009, leading to "a devastating fall in the earnings of the lowest-wage workers."

Activists are currently focusing on certain business giants that haven't yet established an hourly baseline of $15.

"We won't stop fighting until McDonald's and other fast-food companies pay at least $15 an hour, which is the bare minimum workers anywhere need to survive," Patricia Mosley, a Michigan-based McDonald's worker associated with the labor movement Fight for $15 said in a statement sent to Insider.

"McDonald's USA recently announced an average 10 percent pay increase at its corporate-owned restaurants, while many franchisees are exploring increased wages, offering tuition assistance and piloting backup childcare programs," a McDonald's USA spokesperson said in a statement sent to Insider.

Retail workers in particular have acquired more leverage through the coronavirus pandemic. Some have rage-quit their jobs, in response to frustrating working conditions and abusive customers. Certain workers have begun "ghosting coasting," where they show up for work long enough to get paid, only to then disappear. Retailers are beginning to address how the ongoing labor shortage may affect the holiday season, and that often means offering higher pay and signing bonuses to attract candidates and bolstering retention through competitive benefits. Companies like Amazon and Walmart have doubled down on perks for workers, like educational benefits.

While it may not go a long way in practice, a $15 baseline wage remains a key goal for some activists and workers. Labor activist group United for Respect's corporate accountability director Bianca Agustin said in a statement to Insider that raising base pay to $15 an hour "would be the right thing to do and smart business practice, so associates can help ensure the safety and profitability of Walmart stores in the near and long term."

Walmart's current average wage across US stores is $16.40. Walmart worker and UFR member Peter Naughton said that he hopes his employer will raise its base pay, as doing so could change employees' lives and spur wage increases from rival retailers.

"I might be able to get my own apartment," Naughton said. "I'd have more money to spend. In fact, that would help corporations like Walmart because people would have more money to spend."

Comments / 135

confused 77
5d ago

yeah great 15.00 per hour! Now everything else gas, food, phone bill, internet bill, rent, home maintenance this list goes on and on... all these things will be able to charge more and more... my wage won't go up... so now instead of middle class I will be low or low middle class. The fact is increase minimum wage means increase cost for everyone. It will not change anything in the long run. if you want more money Work Hard and get it Do Not expect to be given it

Reply(25)
52
MrEvo80
4d ago

All those in favor of inflation, higher unemployment and automation replacing human workers, or a lack of service in retail raise you hand and get in line with the higher minimum wage folks. Businesses are going to make the profits they want to make regardless of things imposed upon them. So if labor costs go up they are going to raise prices, reduce workers or their hours and find ways to replace humans with self service options. Dont believe this- Been to Walmart ir your local supermarket lately How many checkout lines are open? How many self checkout lines are there now? Been to Best Buy lately and tried to find anyone to answer a question? Been to McDonald's lately and seen the kiosks to place your order?

Reply(19)
27
Duluth
5d ago

It's a good wage but with inflation continuing to rise along with rent,taxes,utilities.gas, realestate and a host of other things your left with the same govt over reach that will continue to hamper the middle class.

Reply(4)
18
TIME

Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. His recent guidelines—that all companies with more than 100 employees mandate vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing—caused a stir among workers claiming that it infringes upon their rights to medical freedom.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Indy100

The labour shortage is forcing companies to stop drug testing their employees

“The Great Resignation” is in full force, with U.S. employees quitting their jobs at higher rates than ever before. 65 per cent of employees were seeking new roles in August, while Microsoft predicted that over 40 percent of Americans would leave their positions by the end of 2021. Now, companies are desperate to win their workers back, eradicating antiquated workplace protocols to ensure employees stick around.
BUSINESS
