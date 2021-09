Jones recorded six tackles, including five sacks, and two forced fumbles during Sunday's 38-13 victory at Tennessee. Jones' performance was a tour de force, with the pass rusher making life miserable for the Titans offensive line and Ryan Tannehill in particular. Among his feats Sunday, Jones became the first player since the sack become an official stat in 1982 to tally three sacks in the first quarter of the first day of the season -- per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site -- and tied the single-game franchise record for sacks. Plus, both of Jones' forced fumbles led directly to Arizona touchdowns. After recording just one sack in five games in an injury-shortened 2020, he looked like the player who notched double digit sacks in six of the previous seven campaigns.

