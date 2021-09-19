Opinion: Concern has shifted from Penn State to Centre County’s vaccination rate

The latest figures from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker show that more than 53% of Chautauqua County residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine. A total of 67,966 county residents, or 53.2% of the population, have received at least one vaccine dose. That includes 854 people during the week of September 5-11. Meanwhile, the tracker also shows that 61,855 people in the county (48.5% of the population) have completed the vaccine series, including 451 during the past week.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO