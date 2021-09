Tales of Arise finally launched this past week, and the game has been generally well received thus far. The latest entry in the long running JRPG series and the first since 2016’s Tales of Berseria, the game was fairly anticipated to say the least. This was further emphasized by the most recent tidbit of information from developer Bandai Namco Studios, who has revealed that Tales of Arise has now sold more than 1 million units world wide, less than a week since it launched. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, this makes Tales of Arise the fastest-selling entry in the entire 25 year old Tales franchise, a monumental achievement.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO