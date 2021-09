Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Williams (concussion) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Since entering the concussion protocol following Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Williams hasn't progressed enough from the head injury to even show up at the practice facility for meetings. With that in mind, Campbell conceded it "doesn't look great" for Williams' chances of playing Week 2 against the Packers, even with the longer turnaround for the Monday night game. Assuming Williams is inactive this week, Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson would likely get more opportunities to share the field with starting outside receiver Kalif Raymond while rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown functions as the top option out of the slot.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO