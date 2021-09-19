GUEST COLUMN: Tips for savvy health care shopping during open enrollment

Gone are the days you could enter the retirement years with little or no planning. Many factors have led to the complexity of modern retirement planning, such as the extended life span of the average American (77.8 in 2020, up from 70.2 in 1965), the advent of 401Ks vs. pensions, rising health care and long-term care costs, geographic mobility of family members (you may want to relocate to be closer to children/grandchildren) and the list goes on. Along with choosing when exactly to retire (leave the workforce all together or work part-time for a period), you will need to decide when you will begin to draw Social Security, how to live on a fixed — possibly smaller — income, where you will spend your retirement years, etc. Most of these decisions will be affected by the resources you have set aside for this phase of life.

SIOUX COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO