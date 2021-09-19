Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-19 14:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.