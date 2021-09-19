CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Should Colorado enact a fetal heartbeat bill?

By Nicole C. Hunt, Candace Woods
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly 50 years since the United States Supreme Court legalized abortion in Roe v. Wade, and finally, the Texas fetal heartbeat bill may demonstrate a way for states to move forward with legislation that promotes a culture of life — not death. The heartbeat bill marks the beginning of a new era of abortion policy in America, where the inherent value of an unborn human life once again has protection under the law based on the simple truth that it is human.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Hill

Texas announces election audit in four counties after Trump demand

The Texas secretary of state's office announced Thursday it would carry out an election audit in four of the state's largest counties. The announcement came just hours after former President Trump , who carried Texas, demanded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) back a bill to launch an election audit in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito, the FBI's office in Denver announced Thursday. Laundrie is a "person of interest" in the death of Petito, whose case was recently ruled a homicide, and law enforcement has not been able to locate him.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy