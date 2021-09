Ken Parker, left, principal at Harrison Central, was named 2021 Administrator of the Year during the Principals’ Leadership Collaborative meeting on Sept. 9 at the Jefferson County Educational Service Center’s R. Larry George Training Annex. Parker received a plaque and $700 to be used at his pre-K through 12th grade school. JCESC Director of Curriculum and Professional Development Ron Sismondo, right, said the governing board recognizes an outstanding school leader each year. The principal was lauded for his exemplary contributions to his profession in the areas of leadership, curriculum, instruction and assessment, school environment and personal excellence.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO