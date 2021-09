MIAMI – Publix is the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. It is also a retailer fiercely dedicated to helping feed those in need in the communities it serves. Through its farmers and families initiative and Feeding More Together campaign, Publix purchased and donated more than 18 million pounds of produce and half a million gallons of milk to Feeding America member food banks. The company bought these items from Southeastern farmers struggling to keep their businesses afloat after the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurant and school closures. Since April 2020, Publix has donated more than 33 million pounds of produce to Feeding America and helped to meet the growing demand for food.

