CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mankato, MN

Bison not always visible but sight lines improving

By Tim Krohn
The Free Press
The Free Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBzUd_0c0m4ODv00
A Google Street View from 2015 (left) shows trees, sumac and plum brush while the 2021 photo at right shows Minneopa looking more like a native prairie. Google Earth

Q: We are retired and so much enjoy driving around, and especially driving to see the buffalo at Minneopa. It seems it has become a wasted trip and a waste of $7. You can not see anything because of the tall weeds they never mow along the drive. It really is such a treat to see these majestic animals when we do see them — which isn’t often.

A: Stand-in Ask Us Guy knows that one person’s “weeds” are another person’s native plants.

Minneopa Park Manager Craig Beckman suspects the writer was referring to sumac and plum when talking about weeds. The park staff has been aggressively removing those in recent years. While both are native to Minnesota, they are very invasive. “But there are goldenrods and other plants that obstruct views, but goldenrods are one of the last pollinators and we’d never mow them.”

Beckman suspects the writer maybe hasn’t been to the bison range recently to see a lot more progress that’s been made on mowing and removing sumac and plum.

“If they come out now, they’d be impressed with the view on our west end. Our crews spent 40 hours mowing sumac and plum to open it up around the bur oaks so there’s much better sight lines now.”

He said Google Street View photos — where Google Earth vehicles drive down roads taking 360-degree photos — show how much the range has been cleaned of sumac, plums, cedars and other brush in recent years, making it more of a natural prairie. One photo was taken in 2015 and another in 2021. “When you compare what it looked like between those years, there’s a huge difference.”

But even with a lot more brush cleared, there will always be spots where the bison will be hidden from view from the road. “If they can’t see them (from their vehicles), we encourage people to walk around the trail outside the fence if they are able to do so.”

Beckman said the range is big and the bison go where they want, even if it doesn’t create a Kodak moment for people driving through.

“The bison have 333 acres to roam out there so it’s not at all like a zoo setting. They have free will to be wherever they want. And the terrain can hide them. About a quarter of the way back there’s a rock berm there, so even if we take out sumac, you wouldn’t be able to see them there.”

Some might wonder why the park didn’t put that section of gravel road atop that berm to command better views for motorists, but Beckman said that couldn’t happen.

A gravel road wouldn’t stay put on top of the rock base and there are the archeological artifacts to consider. The range was extensively studied by archeologists before the bison were released in 2015 and a lot of mostly small shards of interest were found and mapped.

The area was long a gathering area for Native Americans.

“There are a lot of archeological artifacts out there, and we aren’t allowed to disturb them.”

The herd continues to grow, with 13 calves added this year for a total of 45 bison. But it’s two steps forward and one step back when building the herd because the park sends males to other bison range facilities when they are about 18 months old, an age where they would soon begin breeding. That’s to prevent inbreeding in the herd.

“For whatever reason a lot of babies have been male so we’ll be sending some out,” Beckman said.

The park doesn’t remove any younger males that were born this spring because they do better over their first winter when they stay with their moms.

Tim Krohn is Stand-in Ask Us guy this week. You can contact Ask Us at The Free Press, 418 S. Second St., Mankato, MN 56001. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your question to mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com; put Ask Us in the subject line.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

PHOENIX (AP) — Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Mankato, MN
Pets & Animals
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a gif of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison#Native Americans#Weeds#Minneopa#Google Earth#Kodak
CBS News

Arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito, the FBI's office in Denver announced Thursday. Laundrie is a "person of interest" in the death of Petito, whose case was recently ruled a homicide, and law enforcement has not been able to locate him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
The Free Press

The Free Press

Mankato, MN
1K+
Followers
288
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Free Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy