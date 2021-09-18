CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Frank Tremont

San Mateo Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Frank Tremont, known as “Jim,” passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 13 at his home in Foster City, California at the age of 83. Jim was born in Kansas City, Missouri to James Lewellyn Tremont and Maxine Adeline (Rader) Tremont. Jim had an unstable but beautiful childhood, having attended 26 schools before graduating from Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo. Jim served four years active duty on the USS KOKA ATA 185 (1956-1960) and two years reserve (1961-1962) in the US Navy. He served as a Diesel Engineman and a hard hat deep sea diver. For two weeks, Jim assisted Jacques Cousteau while the naval explorer spent time developing the bathyscaphe.

www.smdailyjournal.com

