The EPJ offense took off right out of the gate and didn’t let up the entire 1st half, taking a 48-6 halftime lead to a 55-6 win Sept. 3 at Flandreau. Jakob Scarmon returned the kickoff to the 40, then took it to the 24 on the next play. Quarterback Noah McDermott scored on a keeper from the 5 yardline. EPJ held Flandreau to a 3 and out, then McDermott found Devon Schmitz for a 46-yard TD pass. EPJ’s 3rd TD of the 1st quarter came on a broken play, when McDermott missed the snap, thought about running out of trouble and instead found Schmitz for the score.

FLANDREAU, SD ・ 14 DAYS AGO